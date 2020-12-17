PHL COVID-19 cases reach 454,447; 633 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 454,000 mark on Thursday, December 17, after the Department of Health reported 1470 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 454,447 cases, 25695 were active.

Of these, 84.8 percent were mild, 6.9 percent were asymptomatic, 5.4 percent were critical, 2.7 percent were severe, 0.3 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 74, Rizal with 64, Makati with 58, Davao City with 55, and Quezon with 46.

Recoveries rose to 419,902 including the 633 additional ones.

Seventeen additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8850.

The government has warned of an increase in COVID-19 cases, and urged the public to observe minimum safety and health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.