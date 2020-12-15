PHL COVID-19 cases reach 451,839; recoveries climb to 418,867

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 451,000 mark on Tuesday, December 15, after the Department of Health reported 1135 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 451,839 total cases, 24160 or 5.3 percent were active.

Of these, 84.7 percent were mild, 6.4 percent asymptomatic, 5.7 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 0.3 percent moderate.

The DOH said the areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Rizal with 117, Bulacan with 84, Quezon City with 71, Isabela with 39, and Laguna with 38.

Recoveries rose to 418867 including the 173 additional ones.

Fifty-six additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8812.

The government on Tuesday announced Isabela, except for Santiago city, was back to a stricter general community quarantine following a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

The declaration was also based on the recommendation of Governor Rodolfo Albano III.

The government has said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

With herd immunity, most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.