PHL COVID-19 cases reach 450,733; 41 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 450,733 on Monday, December 14, after the Department of Health reported 1339 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 450,733 total cases, 23253 or 5.2 percent were active.

Of these, 85.1 percent were mild, 5.7 percent asymptomatic, 5.9 percent critical, 3 percent severe, and 0.32 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 147, Davao City with 124, Rizal with 65, Laguna with 50, and Manila with 49.

Forty-one additional recoveries pushed the recovery total to 418,723.

Twenty-four additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8757.

The government is eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to acquire herd immunity.

With herd immunity, most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.