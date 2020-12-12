PHL COVID-19 cases reach 448,331; recoveries rise to 409,433

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 448,000 mark on Saturday, December 12, after the Department of Health reported 1301 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 448,331 total COVID-19 cases, 6.7 percent or 30,168 were active.

Of these, 85.8 percent were mild, 7 percent asymptomatic, 4.6 percent critical, 2.3 percent severe, and 0.24 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao del Norte with 96, Quezon City with 76, Laguna with 59, and Rizal and Western Samar with 50 cases each.

The recovery total rose to 409,433 with the 111 additional recoveries.

Thirty-five additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8730.

The government has said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population for COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, giving indirect protection to the rest.