PHL COVID-19 cases reach 447,039; recoveries rise to 409,329

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 447,000 mark on Friday, December 11, after the Department of Health reported 1504 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 447,039 total cases, 6.5 percent or 29,001 were active.

Of these, 85. 8 percent were mild, 6.7 percent asymptomatic, 4.8 percent critical, 2.4 percent severe, and 0.25 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 122, Rizal with 85, Quezon City with 80, Santiago with 67, and Bulacan with 64.

Recoveries increased to 409329 including the 273 additional ones.

Eight additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8709.

The government has urged the public to continue implementing health and safety protocols , noting that a surge in COVID-19 cases was possible, especially during the holidays.