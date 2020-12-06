PHL COVID-19 cases reach 439,834; 9,062 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 439,000 mark on Sunday, Dec. 6, after the Department of Health reported 1768 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 439,834 total cases, 5.1 percent were active.

Of these, 84.2 percent were mild, 6.2 percent were asymptomatic, 6.2 percent critical, 3.1 percent severe, and 0.34 percent moderate.

The cases with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 112, Laguna with 94, Rizal with 90, Davao City with 71, and Benguet with 69.

Recoveries rose to 408634 including the 9062 additional ones.

Twenty-nine additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8554.

The government has said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place if most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, giving indirect protection to the rest.