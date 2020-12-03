PHL COVID-19 cases reach 435,413; 328 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 435,000 mark on Thursday, Dec. 3, after the Department of Health reported 1061 more cases.

The DOH said of the 435,413 total cases, 85.2 percent were mild, 6.9 percent asymptomatic, 5 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 0.28 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City and Quezon City with 92 each, Rizal with 50, Pampanga with 44, and Quezon with 43.

Recoveries rose to 399,25, including the 328 additional ones.

Ten additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8446.

The government is eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

This takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.

On Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte will address the United Nations General Assembly special session on COVID-19, and call for universal access to a COVID-19 vaccine.