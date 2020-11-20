PHL COVID-19 cases reach 415,067; 305 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 415,000 mark on Friday, Nov. 20, after the Department of Health reported 1639 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 415067 COVID-19 cases, 31805 or 7.7 percent were active.

Of these, 84.7 percent were mild, 8.1 percent asymptomatic, 2.4 percent severe, 4.5 percent critical, and 0.21 percent moderate.

Over 1000, or 1025, cases were confirmed today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 113, Laguna with 76, Quezon City and Rizal with 75 each, and Cavite with 63.

Recoveries rose to 375237 including the 305 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 8025, including the 27 additional deaths.

The government has said it was eyeing vaccinating 50 to 60 percent of the population for COVID-19.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque II said to be prioritized are uniformed personnel, government frontliners and the poor.

So far, Pfizer and BioNTech have announced their vaccine was over 90 percent effective.

Moderna said its own vaccine was 94.5 percent effective, based on interim data.