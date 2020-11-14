PHL COVID-19 cases reach 406,337; 194 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 406,000 mark after the Department of Health reported over 1650 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 406337 total cases, 35478 were active.

Of these, 83.9 percent were mild, 9.6 percent asymptomatic, 4.1 percent critical, 2.3 percent severe, and 0.13 percent moderate.

Over 1000, or 1182 cases, were confirmed today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Laguna with 84, Davao with 81, Cavite with 73, Quezon with 71, and Rizal with 64.

Recoveries rose to 363068 including the 194 additional ones.

Thirty-nine more died, pushing the death toll to 7791.