PHL COVID-19 cases reach 402,820; 211 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 402,000 mark on Thursday, Nov. 12, after the Department of Health reported 1,407 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 402,820 total COVID-19 cases, 8.1 percent or 32,682 were active.

Of these, 83.6 percent were mild, 9.4 percent asymptomatic, 4.4 percent critical, 2.4 percent severe and 0.1 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 214, Eastern Samar and Rizal with 75 each, Cavite with 64 and Quezon with 54.

Recoveries rose to 362,417 including the 211 additional ones.

Eleven more deaths pushed the death toll to 7,721.