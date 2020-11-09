PHL COVID-19 cases reach 398,449; 182 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 398,000 mark on Monday, Nov. 9, after the Department of Health reported 2058 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 398,449 total cases, 29018, or 7.3 percent, were active.

Of these, 82.7 percent were mild, 9.4 percent asymptomatic, 5 percent critical, and 2.8 percent severe.

Of the 2058 newly-reported cases, the DOH said 903 tested positive today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Rizal, with 103; Davao City and Maguindanao with 81 each; Quezon City with 77; and Cavite with 76.

Recoveries rose to 361,784 including the 182 additional ones.

The DOH said this represents 90.8 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.

The death toll rose to 7647, including the 108 additional ones.