PHL COVID-19 cases reach 391,809; 462 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 391,000 mark on Friday, Nov. 6, after the Department of Health reported over 2000 more COVID-19 cases.

The DOH said of the 391,809 total COVID-19 cases, 8.8 percent or 34,374 cases were active.

Of these, 83.6 percent were mild, 9.8 percent asymptomatic, 4.2 percent critical, and 2.4 percent severe.

Of the 2092 newly-added cases, the DOH said 1714 tested positive today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 129, Quezon City with 100, Quezon with 83, Northern Samar with 82, and Cavite with 80.

Recoveries rose to 349974 including the 462 additional ones.

This represents 89.3 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.

Fifty-two additional deaths pushed the death toll to 7461.

This was 1.9 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.