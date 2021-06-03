PHL COVID-19 cases reach 1,247,899 with addition of 7,217 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,247,899 after the Department of Health reported 7217 more cases on Thursday, June 3.

According to recent DOH data, of the total cases, 55790 were active.

Of these, 93.6 percent were mild, 2 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 1.8 percent were severe, and 1.27 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1170752 including the additional 3483 ones.

COVID-19 deaths are now at 21357, including the additional 199 deaths.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal are so far under a general community quarantine but with restrictions.

The DOH has said, however, that while COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila were going down, there was an increase in cases in Visayas and Mindanao.

COVID-19 cases in Zamboanga Peninsula, for instance, were four times more the cases it had in April.

The DOH said an increase was also noted, in particular in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, Bicol Region, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.