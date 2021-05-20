PHL COVID-19 cases reach 1,165,155 with addition of 6,100 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,165,155 after the Department of Health reported 6100 additional cases.

The DOH said sixteen duplicate cases were removed from the total case count.

Of the total cases, 51912 were active.

Of these, 93.1 percent were mild, 2.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2 percent severe, and 1.31 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1093602, including the additional 4071 ones.

The death toll also increased to 19641, including the additional 135 deaths.

According to DOH data, 59% of the country’s intensive care unit beds are in use while 40% of mechanical ventilators are occupied.

In Metro Manila, 59% of the ICU beds are being used.

Forty-one percent of mechanical ventilators, on the other hand, are in use, according to the DOH.

The NCR Plus area, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal, are under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

Non-essential travel is still not allowed in and outside the bubble.

The COVID-19 vaccination in the Philippines kicked off in March, with medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities so far being inoculated.

Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said those intending to be vaccinated will only be told about the vaccine brand on-site to avoid a repeat of long lines for specific COVID-19 vaccine brands.