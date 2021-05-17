PHL COVID-19 cases reach 1,149,925 with addition of 5,979 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,149,925 after the Department of Health reported 5979 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 54235 were active.

Of these, 93.3 percent were mild cases, 2 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 2 percent severe, and 1.25 percent were moderate.

Recoveries climbed to 1,076,428 including the additional 6602 ones.

The death toll is now at 19262 including the additional 72 ones.

The NCR Plus area is currently under a general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until May 31.

Under the community quarantine, non-essential travel in and outside the bubble is still prohibited.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh stays.

The government has also added Oman and the United Arab Emirates to the list of areas covered by the ban.

The ban is expected to end on May 31.