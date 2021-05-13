PHL COVID-19 cases reach 1,124,724 with addition of 6,385 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1124724 on Thursday, May 13, after the Department of Health reported 6385 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 55260 were active.

Of these, 93.3 percent were mild, 2.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 1.9 percent severe, and 1.18 percent were moderate.

Over 4000–or 4289–additional recoveries pushed the recovery total to 1050643.

The death toll is now at 18821, including the 107 additional ones.

The NCR Plus area, which includes Metro Manila, is still under a modified enhanced community quarantine, where the movement of people is limited.

The government had extended the effectivity of the MECQ until May 14 in a bid to arrest the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases were decreasing but “slowly.”

The Philippines has also kicked off its vaccination drive, with medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with co-morbidities being prioritized so far.

The government has said it was aiming to vaccinate 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.