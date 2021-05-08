PHL COVID-19 cases reach 1,094,849 with addition of 6,979 cases

(Eagle News)–Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 1094849 on Saturday, May 8, after the Department of Health reported 6979 additional cases.

Of the total cases, 63376 were active, according to DOH data.

Of these, 94.1 percent were mild cases, 2 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent severe, 1.2 percent critical, and 1.04 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1013204, including the additional 10179 ones.

The death toll is now at 18269, including the additional 170 deaths.

The NCR Plus, including Metro Manila, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.

Allowed foreigners in previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases prior to the March 22 travel ban are now allowed entry into the country anew.

The travel ban on travelers from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, however, stays.