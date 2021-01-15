PHL COVID-19 cases now at 496,646; 551 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 496,646 on Friday, January 15, after the Department of Health reported 2048 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 27033 or 5.4 percent were active.

Of these, 84.5 percent were mild, 7.4 percent asymptomatic, 4.9 percent critical, and 2.8 percent severe, and 0.42 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Bulacan with 98, Davao City with 89, Pangasinan with 84, Manila with 80, and Leyte with 73.

Recoveries rose to 459,737 including the 551 additional ones.

The death toll climbed to 9876 with the addition of 137 deaths.

The Philippine government has extended the effectivity of travel restrictions over 32 countries following reports of the COVID-19 United Kingdom and South African virus strains there.

This week, the DOH and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the UK strain was already in the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai.