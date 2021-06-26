PHL COVID-19 cases now at 1,385,053

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 1,385,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 6812 additional cases on Friday, June 26.

According to recent DOH data, of the total 1385053 cases, 55293 were active.

Of these, 90.3 percent were mild, 4.6 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.9 percent severe, and 1.35 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1305608 including the additional 2867 recoveries.

Over 100, or 116, additional deaths were also reported, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 24152.

The DOH has said it border controls were on alert for the Delta variant, which the World Health Organization has said could be the global dominant variant due to its increased transmissibility.

India has also said it has found several cases of the Delta variant with a mutation.

The Delta Plus variant was first reported in a public health bulletin on June 11.