(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1308352 on Saturday, June 12, after the Department of Health reported 8027 additional cases.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 60341 were active.

Of these, 90.7 percent were mild, 5 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.7 percent severe and 1.24 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1225359 including the additional 8940 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 22652 including the 145 additional ones.