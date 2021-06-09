PHL COVID-19 cases now at 1,286,217 with addition of 5,462 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,286,217 after the Department of Health reported 5462 additional cases.

According to recent DOH data, of the total cases, 54,000 were active.

Of these, 92.6 percent were mild, 3 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent were critical, 1.8 percent severe, and 1.22 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,210, 027 including the 7084 additional recoveries.

The death toll is now at 22190, including the 126 deaths.

The Philippines’ vaccination program is currently ongoing, with the ceremonial inoculation of members of the A4 category taking place on Monday, June 7.

The DOH has told local government units to prioritize economic frontliners between 40 and 59 years old first given the limited vaccine supply.