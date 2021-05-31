PHL COVID-19 cases now at 1,223,627 with addition of 7,058 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,223,627 on Sunday, May 30, after the Department of Health reported 7058 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 53757 were active.

Of these, 93.2 percent were active, 2.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent were critical, 1.8 percent severe, and 1.28 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,149,010, with the addition of 6852 recoveries.

Over 100, or 139, more COVID-19 deaths were reported, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 20860.

The NCR Plus area, which covers Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, is still under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

This means that non-essential travel in and outside the bubble is still banned.

The government is expected to announce new quarantine classifications.