PHL COVID-19 cases now at 1,188,672

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,188, 672 on Tuesday, May 25, after the Department of Health reported 3,972 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 48201 were active.

Of these, 92.7 percent were mild, 2.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent were critical, 2.1 percent were severe, and 1.42 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,120,452, including the additional 4,659 ones.

The death toll is now at 20019, including the additional 36 ones.

The NCR Plus area–including Metro Manila–is under a general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

That means non-essential travel in and outside the bubble is not allowed.

The DOH has noted the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, adding that it was now classified as a “moderate-risk” area for COVID-19.