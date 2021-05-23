PHL COVID-19 cases now at 1,179,812

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,179,812 on Sunday, May 23, after the Department of Health reported 3,083 additional cases.

According to the DOH, the data represents results submitted by all operational laboratories on May 21 except for three.

The department said these three laboratories that did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System represent 4.1 percent of the total samples tested and 2.6 percent of the total number of COVID-19-positive individuals.

The DOH said the low number of cases reported today was also because some data was not included due to the updates made on COVIDKaya.

Recoveries rose to 1,109,226 including the additional 6756 ones.

The death toll is now at 19951, including the 38 additional ones.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases were decreasing but “slowly.”

COVID-19 vaccination is still ongoing, with members from the A1 to A3 categories–medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities—still being prioritized.