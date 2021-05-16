PHL COVID-19 cases now at 1,143,963 with addition of 5,790 cases

(Eagle News)– COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1143963 on Sunday, May 16, after the Department of Health reported 5790 additional cases.

The DOH said the low number of cases reported today was due to the low testing output of laboratories on Friday, May 14.

Of the total cases in the Philippines, 54904 were active.

Of these, 93.3 percent were mild cases, 2.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.9 percent severe, 1.4 percent critical, and 1.23 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1069868, including the additional 7541 ones.

The death toll is now at 19191, including the additional 140 deaths.

The NCR Plus, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions until May 31.

Non-essential travel in and outside the NCR Plus area is still prohibited.

The travel ban on travelers from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, meanwhile, stays.

Added to the list of countries covered by the ban are Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the government, the travel ban will end on May 31.