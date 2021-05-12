PHL COVID-19 cases now at 1,118,359 with addition of 4,482 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,118,359 on Wednesday, May 12, after the Department of Health reported 4482 additional cases.

The DOH said the low number of additional cases was due to the low testing output of laboratories on this day.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 53214 were active.

Of these, 93 percent were mild, 2.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 1.9 percent severe, and 1.23 percent were moderate.

Recoveries climbed to 1046431, including the additional 8312.

The death toll is now at 18714, including the 94 additional ones.

The Philippines’ vaccination drive, which kicked off in March, is still ongoing, with members in the A1 to A3 categories–medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities–so far being inoculated with first and second vaccine doses.

The government has said it was aiming to have 50 to 60 percent of the population inoculated to achieve herd immunity, which takes place when most of the population is protected from an infectious disease.

When the majority is protected, the rest of the people who were not vaccinated are protected as well.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is so far under a modified enhanced community quarantine, the second-strictest form of community quarantine.

The MECQ, which had been extended after it lapsed by the end of April, is expected to be lifted on May 14.