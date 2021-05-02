PHL COVID-19 cases now at 1,054,983 with addition of 8,346 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1054983 on Sunday, May 2, after the Department of Health reported 8346 additional cases.

Of the total cases, 71742 were active, according to recent DOH data.

Of these, 94.7 percent were mild, 1.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, 1.1 percent critical, and 0.9 percent were moderate cases.

Recoveries rose to 966080, including the additional 9072 ones.

The death toll 17431 reached , with the addition of 77 deaths.

The NCR Plus, including Metro Manila, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.

The extension of the second most stringent community quarantine was done in a bid to arrest a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The country, however, has eased travel restrictions, with foreign nationals previously allowed to enter the Philippines in previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases prior to the travel ban imposed in March now allowed to enter the country anew