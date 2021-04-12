PHL COVID-19 cases climb to 876,225 with addition of 11,378 additional cases

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 876225 on Monday, April 12, after the Department of Health reported 11378 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 157451 were active.

Of these, 97 percent were mild, 1.7 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent critical, 0.6 percent severe, and 0.32 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 703625 including the 203 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 15149, including the 204 additional ones.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the Palace to re-impose an enhanced community quarantine over Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal in March.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 4, but this was extended to April 11.

On April 11, the Palace said the NCR Plus area, as these areas are collectively called, would be placed under a less stricter modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.