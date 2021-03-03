PHL COVID-19 cases climb to 582,223 with addition of 1,783 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 582,223 after the Department of Health reported 1783 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 35,056 were active.

Of these, 90.1 percent were mild, 4.7 percent were asymptomatic, 2.2 percent were critical, 2.2 percent were severe, and 0.82 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 534,778, including the 330 additional ones.

Twenty additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,389.

The OCTA Research Group has observed a spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, saying this could be because of the presence of two COVID-19 virus variants.

On Tuesday, the DOH said four of the six South African virus variants were traced to Pasay.

There are so far 87 United Kingdom variant cases in the Philippines.

“While it is not yet in all cities, we’re seeing that the trend is going up, the reproduction number is above 1 and we feel that the virus is spreading,” OCTA Research fellow Ranjit Rye earlier said in a virtual conference.

The DOH has appealed to the public to continue implementing the minimum health protocols to curb the spread of the virus.