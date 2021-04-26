PHL COVID-19 cases breach 997,000 mark

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 997,000 mark on Sunday, April 25, after the Department of Health reported 8162 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total 997523 cases, 77075 were active.

Of these, 96.5 percent were mild, 1.5 percent asymptomatic, 1 percent critical, 1.2 percent severe, and 0.84 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 903665, including the additional 20509 ones.

Over 100, or 109, more COVID-19 deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 16783.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the Palace to place Metro Manila and other areas under the strictest enhanced community quarantine.

The ECQ was supposed to lapse on April 4 but this was extended until April 11.

Starting April 12, Metro Manila and others were placed under a less stringent modified enhanced community quarantine, which is expected to be lifted by the end of this month.