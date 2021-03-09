PHL COVID-19 cases breach 600,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 600,000 mark on Tuesday, March 9, after the Department of Health reported 2,668 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 600,428 cases, 41,822 were active.

Of these, 91.6 percent were mild, 3.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.8 percent critical, 1.9 percent severe, and 0.8 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 546,078 including the 171 additional ones.

Seven additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,528.

The OCTA research group has observed a surge in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, adding that based on the existing reproduction rate, the region could have 5,000 daily cases by March 31.

The group said the uptick in the cases could be because of the COVID-19 virus variants monitored.

Four days ago, the DOH said 52 more South African variant cases, 31 additional United Kingdom variant cases and “42 additional cases with mutations of potential clinical significance” were monitored in the Philippines.

Of the 52 new South African variant cases, 41 were from Metro Manila.

The additional variant cases pushed the total South African variant cases to 58, UK variant cases to 118, and cases with mutations of concern to 76.

The DOH said, however, that the uptick was directly attributed to increased mobility and a failure to follow minimum health safety protocols.

That was then exacerbated by the virus variants, it said.