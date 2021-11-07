PHL COVID-19 cases breach 2,800,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the, 2,800,000 mark on Saturday, Nov. 6, after the Department of Health reported 2,656 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total 2,800,621 cases, 34866 were active.

Of these, 67.1 percent were mild, 5.6 percent asymptomatic, 3.7 percent critical, 8.7 percent severe, and 14.86 percent were moderate.

The figures represent an increase in the number of moderate cases, which in the early stages of the vaccination were at single digits.

Recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 2,721,516 with the addition of 5130 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 44239, with the 154 additional ones.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

Authorities however have reminded the public not to remain complacent as the virus has not been eradicated.