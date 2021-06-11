PHL COVID-19 cases breach 1,300,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 1,300,000 mark on Friday, June 11, after the Department of Health reported 6686 additional cases.

Of the total 1,300,349 cases, 61345 were active, according to the DOH’s recent data.

Of the active cases, 91.6 percent were mild cases, 4.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent critical, 1.7 percent severe, and 1.15 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1216497 including the additional 3190 ones.

The death toll is now at 22507, including the additional 196 ones.

The NCR Plus area, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, and Laguna, is under a general community quarantine but with restrictions until June 15.

The government announced the easing of restrictions in Metro Manila, in particular, following the decline in COVID-19 cases there.

But while cases were declining in the National Capital Region, the DOH said cases in other parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao were increasing.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive is ongoing, with the ceremonial inoculation of members of the A4 category, or economic frontliners, on Monday.

The DOH has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59.