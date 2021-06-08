PHL COVID-19 cases breach 1,280,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 1,280,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 4777 additional cases.

According to the recent DOH data, of the total 1280773 cases, 56452 were active.

Of these, 93.2 percent were mild cases, 2.5 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.7 percent severe, and 1.19 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1202257, including the additional 7122 ones.

COVID-19 deaths are now at 22064, including the 95 additional ones.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila were decreasing, but cases in other parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao were increasing.

The government has begun vaccinating members of the A4 category that includes economic frontliners as part of its efforts to achieve herd immunity.