PHL COVID-19 cases breach 1,200,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 1,200,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 6483 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 1,200,430 total cases, 48,109 were active.

Of these, 92.7 percent were mild, 2.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent were critical, 2.1 percent were severe, and 1.47 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,131,942 after the DOH reported 4335 additional recoveries.

The death toll is now at 20379, including the 210 additional ones.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

The OCTA research group has recommended an extension of the GCQ to curb what it said was still the high number of COVID-19 cases reported in the area.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with members from categories A1 to A3–or medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities—being prioritized for vaccination.

The government has said the remaining supply of vaccines was being used for the second round of doses of people in these categories.

Once the vaccine supply has stabilized, it said it would start the inoculation of the next categories in the government’s priority list.