PHL COVID-19 cases at 432,925; 135 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 432,925 on Tuesday, Dec. 1, after the Department of Health reported 1298 additional cases.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, the DOH said 432,925 were active.

Of these, 84 percent were mild, 7.4 percent asymptomatic, 5.4 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 0.3 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Ilocos Norte with 84, Manila with 61, Quezon with 55, Laguna with 50, and Negros Occidental with 47.

Recoveries rose to 398,782 including the 135 additional ones.

Twenty-seven additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8418.

President Rodrigo Duterte has announced Metro Manila would retain its general community quarantine status until the end of the year.

Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan, and Davao City are also under the GCQ.

The rest of the country will be under a modified general community quarantine.