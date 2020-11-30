PHL COVID-19 cases at 429,864; 10,579 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 429,000 mark on Sunday, Nov. 29, after the Department of Health reported over 2076 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 429,864 additional cases, 22867 or 5.3 percent were active.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Quezon City with 137, Laguna with 122, Cavite with 103, Batangas with 96, and Angeles City with 79.

Recoveries rose to 398624 including the 10,579 more who recovered.

Forty additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8373.

The government is eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the population.

On Friday, the Philippines signed a tripartite agreement with AstraZeneca for the purchase of 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.