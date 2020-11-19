PHL COVID-19 cases at 413,430; 286 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 413,000 mark on Thursday, Nov. 19, after the Department of Health reported 1337 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 413430 total cases, 30493 or 7.4 percent were active.

Of these, 84.5 percent were mild, 8 percent asymptomatic, 4.7 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.21 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 110, Laguna with 74, Quezon City with 66, Batangas with 54, and Manila with 53.

Recoveries have reached 374,939 including the 286 additional ones.

Forty-one additional deaths pushed the death toll to 7998.

The DOH has noted the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the country.

It, however, cautioned the public against complacency, noting that a spike in cases was still possible.