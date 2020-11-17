PHL COVID-19 cases at 410,718; recoveries rise to 374,543

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country reached 410,718 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

This was after the Department of Health reported 1148 additional cases, of which 920 tested positive today.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 6.9 percent or 28313 were active.

Of these, 83.6 percent were mild, 8.2 percent asymptomatic, 5.1 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 0.22 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Cavite with 88, Quezon City with 52, Rizal with 46, and Baguio and Manila with 44 each.

Recoveries rose to 374543 including the 186 additional recoveries.

Twenty-three additional deaths pushed the death toll to 7862.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases were decreasing but warned the public against complacency, noting that there could be a sudden spike in cases anytime.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said it would push through with hiring more contact tracers nonetheless, until it meets its 50,000 target.

It said the remaining 4,000 contact tracers are expected to be hired within the week.