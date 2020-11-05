PHL COVID-19 cases at 389,725; 468 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 389,000 mark on Thursday, Nov. 5, after the Department of Health reported 1594 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 389,725 cases, 8.4 percent or 32773 were active.

Of these, 83 percent were mild, 10.1 percent were asymptomatic, 4.4 percent critical, and 2.5 percent severe.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Manila with 253, Cavite with 126, Davao City and Rizal with 78 each, and Quezon City with 73.

Recoveries rose to 349, 543 including the 468 additional ones.

The DOH said this represents 89.7 percent of the total cases in the country.

The death toll also rose, this time to 7409, including the additional 42 deaths.

The department said this was 1.9 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.