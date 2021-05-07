PHL COVID-19 cases at 1,087,885 with addition of 7,733 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,087,885 on Friday, May 7, after the Department of Health reported 7733 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 66626 were active.

Of these, 94.4 percent were mild cases, 2 percent asymptomatic, 1.1 percent critical, 1.5 percent severe, and 0.98 percent were moderate.

Recoveries increased to 1003160 after the DOH reported additional 4227 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll breached the 18,000 mark, with the addition of 108 deaths.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is on its seventh day under a modified enhanced community quarantine since the same was extended starting May 1.

The DOH has said so far, COVID-19 cases were decreasing but “slowly.”

Foreigners allowed to enter the Philippines in previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases resolutions are now allowed to enter the country.

The temporary ban on travelers from India and those with a travel history to that country preceding 14 days upon arrival, however, stays.

Starting May 7, the ban on travelers from Pakistan and three other countries, and those with a travel history to those countries also took effect.

The travel bans are expected to last until May 14.