PHL COVID-19 cases at 1,062,225 with addition of 7,255 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,062,225 on Monday, May 3, after the Department of Health reported 7255 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 69466 were active.

Of these, 94.7 percent were mild, 1.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.4 percent were severe, and 0.94 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 975234 including the additional 9214 recoveries.

The death toll climbed to 17525 including the 94 additional ones.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is on its third day under a modified enhanced community quarantine, the second-most stringent community quarantine in the Philippines.

The MECQ was extended in a bid to arrest the surge in COVID-19 cases the Palace said was brought about by the presence of virus variants.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases were so far declining “slowly” as a result.

The MECQ is expected to be lifted on May 14.