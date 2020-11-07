PHL COVID-19 caaes breach 393,000 mark; 252 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 393,000 mark on Saturday, Nov. 7, after the Department of Health reported over 2000 more COVID-19 cases.

The DOH said of the 393,961 total cases, 9.2 percent or 36260 were active.

Of these, 83.7 percent were mild, 10 percent asymptomatic, 4 percent critical, and 2.3 percent severe.

Of the 2157 additional cases, 1711 tested positive on Saturday.

The areas with the most additional COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Quezon City with 115, Davao City with 107, Rizal with 107, Bulacan with 102, and Cavite with 82.

Recoveries rose to 350216 including the 252 additional ones.

The death toll rose to 7485 including the 24 more deaths.