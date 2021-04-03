PHL contact tracing czar Magalong tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Magalong, also the country’s contact tracing czar, said this was based on the results of the RT-PCR test he took on April 2.

He said contact tracing is underway.

“The seriousness of this pandemic is something that we should not take for granted. It is a difficult situation and I don’t want anyone of you to be in this condition as it is emotionally, psychologically, and financially difficult for our loved ones to bear,” he said.

He reiterated his call for the public to continue observing protocols.

“Let us do this for our family, our friends and everyone we care for. In these challenging times, let us all work as one and let us all heal as one,” he added.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, a fact the Palace has attributed to an increase in virus variants.

On Friday, the Philippines reported an all-time high of over 15,000 additional COVID-19 cases.

The enhanced community quarantine imposed in the Greater Manila Area is expected to end on April 4.