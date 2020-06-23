PHL Consulate in Jeddah suspends ops after staff member, former wards test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Operations at the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah are suspended from June 23 to July 2.

In an advisory, the Consulate said the suspension was after one of its personnel “whose duties involve high public exposure,” and two former wards who were recently repatriated to the Philippines tested positive for COVID-19.

The Consulate said its personnel would undergo a strict quarantine.

Those who visited the Consulate from Sunday, June 14, to Thursday, June 18, were advised to monitor themselves and call 937 should they develop symptoms.

The Consulate said it would continue to respond to emergency requests for assistance from members of the Filipino community, which may be coursed through their hotlines:

055 521 9613

055 521 9614

Other hotlines are:

POLO-OWWA: 056 981 97 20

COVID-19 matters: 050 130 9836

DSWD: 050 929 5339

SSS: 053 850 1047

PAGIBIG: 056 628 9554

PTIC: 053 695 5105

Operations will resume on Sunday, July 5, “barring no further worsening of the situation,” the Consulate said.