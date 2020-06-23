PHL Consulate in Jeddah suspends ops after staff member, former wards test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Operations at the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah are suspended from June 23 to July 2.
In an advisory, the Consulate said the suspension was after one of its personnel “whose duties involve high public exposure,” and two former wards who were recently repatriated to the Philippines tested positive for COVID-19.
The Consulate said its personnel would undergo a strict quarantine.
Those who visited the Consulate from Sunday, June 14, to Thursday, June 18, were advised to monitor themselves and call 937 should they develop symptoms.
The Consulate said it would continue to respond to emergency requests for assistance from members of the Filipino community, which may be coursed through their hotlines:
055 521 9613
055 521 9614
Other hotlines are:
POLO-OWWA: 056 981 97 20
COVID-19 matters: 050 130 9836
DSWD: 050 929 5339
SSS: 053 850 1047
PAGIBIG: 056 628 9554
PTIC: 053 695 5105
Operations will resume on Sunday, July 5, “barring no further worsening of the situation,” the Consulate said.