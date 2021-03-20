PHL confirms additional COVID-19 variant cases

(Eagle News)–Health authorities on Saturday, March 20, reported additional variant cases in the Philippines, which is currently battling a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health (DOH), the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC), and the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) said in a joint statement that the 46 additional B.1.1.7 variant cases, 62 additional B.1.351 variant cases, and six additional P.3 variant cases were found among the eleventh batch of specimens subjected to Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

The additional cases were also among the 150 samples composed mostly of samples from National Capital Region laboratories.

“Information of cases with these variants are being investigated and verified,” the statement said.

B.1.1.7 variant cases

Of the additional 46 B.1.1.7 variant cases, the statement said 36 were local cases from the NCR, two were ROFs from Cagayan Valley and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), while authorities were still verifying the eight cases.

As for the status, the joint statement said based on the case database, 45 cases are still active while one has already recovered

“This brings the total number of B.1.1.7 cases in the country to 223,” the statement said.

B.1.351 variant cases

Of the 62 B.1.351 variant cases, 43 were local cases while 19 are being verified.

Of the 62, 60 are still active while two have recovered.

Of the 43 local cases, the statement said 41 were from NCR and two from CALABARZON.

The statement said this brings the total number of B.1.351 cases in the country to 152.

P.3 variant cases

Of the six still active additional P.3 cases, the statement said four were local cases from NCR and two were being verified.

“The DOH, UP-PGC, and UP-NIH emphasize that at present, the P.3 variant is still NOT identified as a variant of concern as current available data are insufficient to conclude whether the variant will have significant public health implications,” the statement said.

It urged the public to stay at home “unless extremely necessary” and remember to avoid closed spaces, crowded places, and close contact settings.

“Strict adherence to the minimum public health standards in all private and public settings is strongly emphasized to minimize COVID-19 transmission and avoid further mutations,” it added.