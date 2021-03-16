PHL confirms 4,437 additional COVID-19 cases; 11 more deaths reported

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health reported over 4,000 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 16, pushing the total active cases in the Philippines to 57,736.

According to DOH data, the 4,437 additional cases also pushed the confirmed COVID-19 cases to 631,320.

Of the active cases, 92.6 percent were mild, 4 percent were asymptomatic, 1.3 percent were critical, 1.3 percent were severe, and 0.68 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 560,736 including the 166 additional ones.

Eleven additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,848.

The Octa research group has noted a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, prompting local government units to impose localized lockdowns.

Metro Manila also began implementing a common curfew on Monday, March 15.

According to the DOH, the surge in COVID-19 cases was due to increased mobility, coupled with the failure to follow minimum health protocols.

It said this was exacerbated by the presence of COVID-19 virus variants in the Philippines.

Over the weekend, health authorities confirmed the Philippines’ first Brazil variant case, and announced additional UK and South African variant cases, and mutations of possible significance.