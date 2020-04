(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 3246.

This was after the Department of Health recorded 152 other cases as of Sunday, April 5.

There are 152 deaths so far, with eight new deaths, and 64 recoveries, with seven new others.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed an enhanced community quarantine on Luzon to ensure the spread of COVID-19 in the country.