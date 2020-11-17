PHL condoles with Bahrain over Prime Minister’s death

(Eagle News)–The Philippines has expressed its condolences to Bahrain over the demise of its Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs, said his demise was a “great loss to Bahrain, the Middle East, and the international community.”

“His Royal Highness was a model statesman and sage leader who will be remembered for his contributions to the development of modern-day Bahrain,” the DFA said.

Prince Khalifa was one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers.

He was 84 when he passed away at the Mayo Clinic in the US, where he had been undergoing treatment, according to Bahrain’s state-run news agency.

The news agency and Mayo Clinic did not elaborate.