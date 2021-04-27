PHL calls for launch of “process towards reconciliation” in Myanmar

(Eagle News) — The Philippines urged the start of a process towards reconciliation in Myanmar to end the violence on all sides and to “de-escalate tension and unrest” in the Southeast Asian country.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. made the appeal at the Association of Southeast Asian Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 24, Jakarta time, as the crisis in Myanmar continued months after the military takeover and Aung San Suu Kyi’s arrest.

In his statement, Locsin called for a “return to dialogue,” with the release of Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other political detainees setting “a conducive environment for this.”

He also called on security forces in Myanmar to “exercise restraint; and refrain from using excessive force against unarmed citizens and demonstrators; especially against the children.”

“At the same time it is crucial that we enable delivery of unhindered humanitarian assistance to all who need it. Prompt and adequate medical care and access to health services are priorities,” he said.

According to Locsin, the Philippines is “cognizant of the Army’s role in preserving Myanmar’s territorial integrity and national security, ever under threat from those who wish to break her apart and feast on her dismembered parts. But even so we equally recognize the unifying role of (Suu Kyi) in her country’s history and its destiny.”

He urged the consideration of “all possible existing ASEAN mechanisms,” expressing support for the proposal of the Chair and the ASEAN Secretary-General to visit Myanmar to initiate talks among all concerned parties.

“The appointment of an ASEAN Special Envoy acceptable to Myanmar and all sides assures all a mechanism for continuing dialogue and feedback; we support the ASEAN Troika mechanism,” he said.

“It must be a centrality for the good, such as to protect a member’s sovereign independence and advance its people’s wellbeing and safety. These times call for a vocal, polite but firm and clear ASEAN engagement in the form of a united appeal to the better angels of our nature. We are better than our critics make us out to be,” Locsin said.

The military ousted Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup, citing widespread fraud in the November 2020 elections, where the National League for Democracy Party was declared the winner.

The takeover prompted some to take to the streets in protest, calling for Suu Kyi’s release.